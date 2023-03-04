SHOWDOWN: Trump Asks Court to Block Mike Pence’s Grand Jury Testimony

President Trump asked a federal court on Friday to block Mike Pence from providing testimony to a grand jury regarding efforts to challenge the 2020 the election.

Special Counsel Jack Smith last month filed a motion to compel former Vice President Mike Pence to testify.

Pence resisted the grand jury subpoena for his testimony about Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

Mike Pence’s lawyers argued that as president of the Senate, he was acting as a member of the legislative branch on January 6 and is therefore protected by the DOJ’s demands.

President Trump said matters involving Mike Pence are covered by executive privilege in a court filing on Friday.

CNN reported: