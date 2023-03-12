Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Rips Socialist AOC and Her America Last Policies: She is ‘Great at Killing Jobs’ (VIDEO)

Last week, Kevin O’Leary, an investor and judge on the ABC show “Shark Tank,” slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for being “great at killing jobs” and making New York City and other liberal states “uninvestable.”

On CNN’s “This Morning,” the business investor said that New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and California are losing out in the “competition of states” because of the lack of interest from potential investors.

O’Leary blamed Democrats like socialist AOC for making New York and other liberal states “uninvestable.”

“Those states are uninvestable,” O’Leary said during the interview. “The policy here is insane. The taxes are too high.”

Co-host Kaitlin Collins of CNN rebutted O’Leary, claiming that New York officials would disagree with his judgment.

“Sorry. Don’t shoot the messenger; just telling you how it is,” O’Leary said, adding that he would “debate” elected officials in New York particularly AOC “any time of the day.”

“She’s great at killing jobs. She kills jobs by the thousands. Another New Jersey problem. Where did Amazon take their jobs? They took them away from her. She threatened to sue them if they created jobs. I mean, this is a reality.”

“He’s saying what a lot of people are saying, especially with what happened here with Amazon,” Don Lemon said in support of O’Leary’s statements.

O’Leary said that Ocasio-Cortez was responsible for the loss of thousands of jobs in Queens by fighting Amazon’s plans to build its second New York City headquarters there.

Earlier this month, Ocasio-Cortez applauded the decision to delay construction of Amazon’s Virginia headquarters in Pentagon, Metropolitan Park in the wake of company-wide layoffs.

“When I opposed this Amazon project coming to New York bc it was a scam of public funds, the whole power establishment came after us. Billboards went up in Times Sq denouncing me. Powerful pols promised revenge. Op-Eds & CEOs insulted my intelligence. In the end, we were right,” AOC wrote.