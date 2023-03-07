SHADOW GOVERNMENT: DOJ Has Secret Domestic Surveillance Program – “Runs Like a Corrupt Government”

Politico reported on Monday that the US Department of Justice has a secret domestic surveillance program that runs like a corrupt government.

Tell us something we don’t know.

Since this is clearly unconstitutional, maybe Republicans could attempt to investigate this program and lock up the culprits? Does that happen in Washington DC anymore? Do the crooks ever serve time – or do they just serve in the FBI, DOJ and on the DC Court of Appeals?

Via Pro-Trump News and Politico

Under the domestic-intelligence program, officials are allowed to seek interviews with just about anyone in the United States. That includes people held in immigrant detention centers, local jails, and federal prison. DHS’s intelligence professionals have to say they’re conducting intelligence interviews, and they have to tell the people they seek to interview that their participation is voluntary. But the fact that they’re allowed to go directly to incarcerated people — circumventing their lawyers — raises important civil liberties concerns, according to legal experts… …That specific element of the program, which has been in place for years, was paused last year because of internal concerns. DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, which runs the program, uses it to gather information about threats to the U.S., including transnational drug trafficking and organized crime. But the fact that this low-profile office is collecting intelligence by questioning people in the U.S. is virtually unknown… …The inner workings of the program — called the “Overt Human Intelligence Collection Program” — are described in the large tranche of internal documents POLITICO reviewed from the Office of Intelligence and Analysis. Those documents and additional interviews revealed widespread internal concerns about legally questionable tactics and political pressure. The documents also show that people working there fear punishment if they speak out about mismanagement and abuses.

How interesting. Politico writes an entire piece on the shadow government and doesn’t even touch on the not-so-secret coup against President Donald Trump?

Maybe because they are part of the cabal?