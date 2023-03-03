Seattle School District Laying Off Employees Due to Plummeting Student Enrollment

A school district in Seattle is letting go of employees as student enrollment is cratering for a variety of reasons.

People are tired of public schools that indoctrinate students with woke garbage, while neglecting to teach basics like math, reading, and writing.

The number of people choosing homeschooling has doubled in the state since 2019.

FOX News reports:

Seattle school district forced to do layoffs amid plummeting student enrollments A Seattle school district is being forced to lay off employees amid financial turmoil that was caused by plummeting student enrollments. Seattle Public Schools announced on Tuesday that some staff members have been notified they may lose their jobs to address a budget deficit. “This week…we’ve issued some notifications to employees about they’re being considered for ‘RIF’ and displacement so that is happening,” said Dr. Brent Jones, SPS superintendent, at a school board meeting on Tuesday night. “We’re in that phase right now,” Jones added. The Board noted that its deficit is at a “tipping point,” noting that its “structural deficit” has grown to $131 million. They also cited an expiration of their one-time state and federal resources from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) and funding of transportation without riders. On top of the adverse circumstances, the Board added that student needs are increasing and that labor costs are “significantly more than state and local funding.”… The starkest issue is the downward trend of enrollment in the district. According to the Board, enrollment dropped since the fiscal year 2013-14 while staffing increased to address the needs of students… The number of homeschooled students in the state has nearly doubled since 2019, per data found by the Center for Reinventing Public Education (CRPE), a research organization at Arizona State University’s Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College.

Some schools deserve to fail.

“Go Woke Go Broke” – Bet Seattle public schools never saw that coming! 😎 pic.twitter.com/gcOeQdS4a1 — Texas Border Surfer (@ArmyVet57) March 2, 2023

Yes! The Woke goes Broke…🤡 Seattle school district forced to do layoffs amid plummeting student enrollmentshttps://t.co/qznXzoAcms — Super Ultra MAGA Tenorman 🇺🇸 (@thetenorman) March 2, 2023

Seattle Public Schools said amid declining enrollment they are considering possibly consolidating and closing some schools by the start of the 2024-25 school year.https://t.co/dqzUpOrqWQ — KOMO News (@komonews) March 1, 2023

America’s entire system of education is in need of a massive overhaul.

In many ways, we need to just start over again.