SBF Hires Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s Attorneys – Daddy Pays the Bills

Back in 2021, when crypto giant FTX was still flourishing, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) transferred millions of dollars to his father, the Stanford professor. Those fundsare currently being used to pay for SBF’s mounting legal fees.

SBF is paying his legal team with stolen FTX money given to dad.

$8.9 billion in customer deposits to FTX are still missing.

According to Forbes, Bankman-Fried is currently represented by Mark Cohen and Christian Everdell of Cohen & Gresser, both former federal prosecutors who were part of a defense team that advised Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking a minor.

Jamie Gorelick, who was the former No. 2 ranking member in the Clinton Justice Department, is representing SBF’s girlfriend, Caroline Ellison.