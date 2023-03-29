SBF Hires Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s Attorneys – Daddy Pays the Bills

by

Back in 2021, when crypto giant FTX was still flourishing, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) transferred millions of dollars to his father, the Stanford professor. Those fundsare currently being used to pay for SBF’s mounting legal fees.

SBF is paying his legal team with stolen FTX money given to dad.

$8.9 billion in customer deposits to FTX are still missing.

According to Forbes, Bankman-Fried is currently represented by Mark Cohen and Christian Everdell of Cohen & Gresser, both former federal prosecutors who were part of a defense team that advised Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking a minor.

Jamie Gorelick, who was the former No. 2 ranking member in the Clinton Justice Department, is representing SBF’s girlfriend, Caroline Ellison.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s Former Girlfriend and Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Spotted In NYC-Now Has Clinton Lawyer

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 