San Jose Sharks Goalie Refuses to Wear His Woke Team’s LGBTQ Jersey – Boycotts Team Warmups (VIDEO)

The San Jose Sharks hosted a Pride Night Saturday and wore “special” jerseys designed by a gay artist from the city. One of the Sharks goaltenders took exception to the virtue-signaling effort, however.

Fox News reported that Sharks goaltender James Reimer refused to wear the jersey and decided to boycott team warmups before its home game against the New York Islanders.

Reimer said the jerseys conflicted with his religious beliefs.

He read a statement during a press conference which was then posted on the Sharks’ Twitter account:

For all 13 years of my NHL career, I have been a Christian — not just in title but in how I choose to live my daily. I have a personal faith in Jesus Christ, who died on a cross for my sins and, in response, asks me to love everyone and to follow Him. I have no hate in my heart for anyone and I have always strived to treat everyone that I encounter with respect and kindness. “In this specific instance, I am choosing not to endorse something that is counter to my personal convictions which are based on the Bible, the highest authority in my life. I strongly believe that every person has value and worth and the LGBTQIA+ community, like all others, should be welcomed in all aspects of the game of hockey.

Here is Reimer’s full press conference (he reads the statement at the beginning)

Reimer is not the first NHLer who ahs refused to refuse wear an LGBTQ jersey. Gateway Pundit readers will recall two months Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox beliefs when boycotting his team’s warmups while the rest wore gay pride jerseys.

The NHL for years has tried to position itself as the most woke sports league in America, even at the expense of player safety. One can now take comfort players are pushing back.