Russian Broadcasting Announces a “Nuclear Strike Has Been Conducted” After Hackers Break Into System (VIDEO)

On Thursday, after hackers seized control of state media, Russians were warned to immediately evacuate to underground nuclear shelters and take anti-radiation pills.

A message warning of a nuclear missile strike on Russian soil momentarily interrupted TV and radio broadcasts in Yekaterinburg, Moscow, and the Sverdlovsk regions of Russia, Telegraph reported.

Citizens were advised to take calcium iodide pills, put on gas masks, and seek shelter immediately.

The Russian emergencies ministry revealed that a widespread cyber attack on government broadcasters was to blame for the false alert.

‘A false air raid alert was broadcast in Moscow after servers of radio stations and TV channels were hacked,’ the Russian emergencies ministry said per Insider Paper.

“Nuclear strike has been conducted, please go to the shelter, take your calcium iodide pills,” the warning said.

Another footage(longer version of the broadcasted message) pic.twitter.com/ZTSltc4gfE — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) March 9, 2023

