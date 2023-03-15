Rough Time for Fake News: Trust in Media in the Sewer – Majority of Americans Now Believe Media Intends to “Mislead, Misinform or Persuade the Public”

It’s a rough time for fake news.

Trust in the media is in the sewer.

a new study has found.

In a survey of 5,593 adults, Gallup and the Knight Foundation — which have been publishing reports on trust in news media since 2017 — found only 26% of Americans view news media favorably overall. A full 50% of respondents disagreed with the statement that most national news orgs “do not intend to mislead, misinform, or persuade the public.”

Americans lead the international outcry against fake news.

The US ranks DEAD LAST among 46 countries in a recent study on trust in media.

Poynter reported: