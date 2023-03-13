Ric Grenell on the Lou Dobbs Show: “Every Single Intelligence Agency Signed Off” on a Statement in April 2020 Declaring China Responsible for COVID Pandemic – It Was a Cover-Up (VIDEO)

Former acting Director of National Intelligence and Ambassador Ric Grenell joined Lou Dobbs podcast recently to discuss the COVID-19 coverup.

Ric told Lou that every single intelligence agency signed off on a statement back on April 30th of 2020 declaring China was responsible for the Covid pandemic. The intel agencies agreed that the virus originated in the Wuhan Virology Lab.

Grenell goes on to say, “There was a cover-up.”

According to Grenell:

“The Sec. of Energy recently came out with a statement that the Covid virus originated in the Wuhan laboratory, but we already knew that. Why make the statement now? The Intelligence Agencies including the Energy Department have known since 2020 but didn’t want it to get out because they had an election to manipulate. The Marxist Dems will continue the weaponization of government unless we fix the media. The sham J6 Select Committee permitted no dissenting voices while the national media pretends to be without bias but are totally partisan and un-American.”

Listen to the entire discussion at The Lou Dobbs podcast.