REPORT: Leftist Groups Have a Billion to Spend Influencing Elections and Voting Procedures in 2024

Left wing groups have a fortune to spend on election and voting procedures in 2024, which means what began in 2020 is only going to get worse.

This is not money that will be spent on campaign ads. It will be spent on vote harvesting, election workers, getting out the vote, and mail-in voting.

This is what worked for Democrats in 2020 and 2022. They are not going to drop these methods, they are doubling down on them.

Real Clear Investigations reports:

Leftist Groups Tapping $1 Billion to Vastly Expand the Private Financing of Public Elections Democrats and their progressive allies are vastly expanding their unprecedented efforts, begun in 2020, to use private money to influence and run public elections. Supported by groups with more than $1 billion at their disposal, according to public records, these partisan groups are working with state and local boards to influence functions that have long been the domain of government or political parties. Registering and turning out voters – once handled primarily by political parties – and design of election office websites and mail-in ballots are being handed over to those same nonprofits, which are staffed by progressive activists that include former Democratic Party advocates, organized labor adherents and community organizers. Republicans have opposed such efforts, passing legislation in 24 states since 2020 curbing the private financing of elections. But the GOP does not have a comparable, boots-on-the-ground effort to influence election boards and workers, and the private-funding bans haven’t proved absolute in some states. “There is a cottage industry of 501c3s in public policy and in the political arena, trying to shape the future of immigration or education or any other topic,” said Kimberly Fiorello, a former Republican state representative in Connecticut. “Increasingly they are about elections, election administration, election technology, ballot design, and all with big funding. These groups seem innocuous, but they aren’t innocuous because they are funded by one political side.” Many of the progressive groups seeking to influence elections are connected to Arabella Advisors, a Washington-based, for-profit consulting company founded by Eric Kessler, a White House appointee during the Clinton administration. Arabella’s projects, which include the New Venture Fund, the Hopewell Fund, the Sixteen Thirty Fund and Secure Democracy USA, had combined revenues of $1.3 billion between 2020 and 2021, tax filings show. Nonprofits supported by Arabella in 2020 gave out $529 million to “defend democracy.”

Republican officials and Republican voters alike have got to find a way to counter this.

Democrats are so sure of their efforts that they’re not even bothering to campaign anymore. See Katie Hobbs in Arizona and Basement Biden for examples.

Democrats will keep doing this until it doesn’t work anymore.