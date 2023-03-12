Red Cross Provides Maps to Illegals Sharing Where to Cross Border and Providing “Helpful Tips”

As illegals continue to pour over the Biden Administration’s broken border, The Daily Caller News Foundation has uncovered The Red Cross is sharing guides for U.S. bound illegals that includes a map to the border and helpful tips and free resources available to them.

According to Daily Caller reporter Jennie Taer, the map is “part of a packet stamped with the International Committee of the Red Cross and American Red Cross logos, shows a list of resources, including hotels, clinics and shelters where migrants can get support in Mexico and Central America.”

The map shows defined paths which take illegals directly to cities along the U.S.-Mexican border including direct routes to El Paso, Texas, Nogales, Arizona, and McAllen, Texas.

The packet also provides a helpful “self care” tips for surviving the desert, addressing diseases most likely to occur, how to safely jump on trains and how to obtain free contraceptives.

I’m sure the child and human trafficking cartels and drug smugglers are deeply appreciative.

The Daily Caller Foundation reports:

On Friday, Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb said on Fox & Friends First, “They didn’t tell asthmatics to bring their inhalers. They didn’t tell diabetics to bring their diabetes medicine, but they did tell the women to bring contraceptives because they know that women are being raped.”

Lamb said the message the American Red Cross should be sending to illegals is, “Do not cross.”

“We can’t keep making it easy for them and telling them how to do it.”