PURE EVIL: FBI Raids Home of Jan 6 Protester – Forces His 13-Year-Old Son to Stand on Front Porch with His Hands Up (VIDEO)

Biden’s America.

Where ordinary Americans have their homes raided by Chris Wray’s FBI for attending a Trump rally and their kids are abused on camera.

Could you imagine if this was a BLM rioter’s home?

January 6 protester Treniss Evans had his home raided by the FBI after the DC protests.

The officers took his son outside in his shorts and hoodie and forced him to hold his hands up as if he was a violent criminal.

Treniss was a peaceful protester who committed no violence.

Watch the Treniss Evans story at CondemnedUSA here.

Treniss Evans is an American patriot. In October 2022 he organized the singing of the National Anthem at a Trump rally in Robstown, Texas.

In the midst of Trump’s speech, as he was talking about the January 6th Committee and turncoat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the crowd broke out into the national anthem, singing the first verse of the Star Spangled Banner in full.

The singing started at 9 p.m. EDT, the same time the January 6 prisoners sing the national anthem every night.

Treniss did this. And this was after the FBI humiliated his family and abused his 13-year-old son.
We need more men like Treniss Evans.

Hat Tip Catturd2

