PURE EVIL: DOJ Responds to Tucker Carlson Video Footage of Peaceful Q-Shaman Being Escorted Through US Capitol – Says It “Lacks Context”

Demons in our midst.

The DOJ today responded to Tucker Carlson’s report last Monday on the Q-Anon Shaman Jacob Chansley being escorted by Capitol Police through the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Chansley committed no violence. He said a prayer in the Senate chamber thanking the police for their service. He asked for permission to enter the US Capitol shortly after he entered the building.

Chansley pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding – a new charge that is only used on Trump supporters, not leftists who disrupt Congress on a regular basis.

Today Jacob Chansley is serving 41 months for his crime of being an excentric Trump supporter.

Here is the video of Jacob Chansley that aired on Tucker Carlson.

The DOJ, Democrats and the fake news delight in the new rules where Trump supporters serve years in prison for walking through the US Capitol peacefully with a police escort.

The DOJ under the leadership of serial liar Merrick Garland put out a statement on Sunday saying the footage released by Tucker Carlson “lacks context.”

Do they have more damning video of Chansley committing violence that day or threatening police? No they don’t. But Tucker’s footage “lacks context.”

ABC News reported:

The Justice Department in a new filing put forward its most direct response yet to footage aired last week by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that sought to downplay the actions of the self-described “QAnon Shaman,” who was convicted and sentenced to prison for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. In a response to a filing from a defendant charged with seditious conspiracy alongside other members of the Proud Boys currently on trial — who has sought to have his case dismissed in part over the newly-aired footage — prosecutors argued the roughly four minutes aired by Carlson of Jacob Chansley’s movements “lacks the context” of what Chansley actually did during the roughly hour-long period he was inside the building. They revealed the video aired by Carlson was captured on internal CCTV cameras “only from approximately 2:56 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.,” after Chansley had already breached a police line with the mob and “faced off with members of the U.S. Capitol Police for more than thirty minutes in front of the Senate Chamber doors while elected officials, including the Vice President of the United States, were fleeing from the chamber.”

Let’s hope FOX News brass allow Tucker Carlson to refute the latest lies by the DOJ and fake news.

We are in a dark place in the country’s history when you cannot trust the Department of Justice or the mainstream news media.