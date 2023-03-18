President Trump to Hold First 2024 Campaign Rally Next Saturday in Waco, Texas

President Trump’s campaign announced he will hold his first 2024 campaign rally next Saturday, March 25, in Waco, Texas. The rally be held outdoors at the Waco airport with Trump set to speak at 5 p.m. CDT. The rally announcement comes as Trump faces arrest by Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg next week in the Stormy Daniels alleged hush money investigation.

The Waco rally will be held just about a year before the March 5 Texas Republican presidential primary.

Trump campaign announcement:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold the first rally of his 2024 campaign in Waco, TX on Saturday March 25, 2023 at 5:00PM CDT. It is undisputed that Texas is Trump Country after electing 37 Trump Endorsed Candidates and recent polling among Texas primary voters. Date and Time Saturday, March 25, 2023 5:00PM CDT

Venue Waco Regional Airport 7909 Karl May Dr Waco, TX 76708 Timeline of Events 8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens 12:00PM – Doors Open 2:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks 5:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

The announcement featured a CWS Research poll taken in March that shows Trump surging far ahead of unannounced potential Republican candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 43 percent to 27 percent, a sharp reversal from the firm’s November 2022 poll that had DeSantis leading Trump 43 percent to 32 percent.

2024 Texas Republican primary polling trends by @CWS_Research November:

• DeSantis — 43%

• Trump — 32%

• Pence — 5% January:

• Trump — 36%

• DeSantis — 35%

• Pence — 5% MARCH:

• Trump — 43%

• DeSantis — 27%

• Haley — 5% ✅ Net 27 POINT swing towards Trump pic.twitter.com/0f3s68RJAj — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 16, 2023

The ticket registration form for the Waco rally says “GUARANTEED ENTRY”, indicating that the outdoor rally will be huge.

One of Trump’s largest crowds was an airport rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 31, 2020.