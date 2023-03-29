DEVELOPING: Pope Francis Hospitalized

Pope Francis, 86, was reportedly taken to a hospital for “some previously scheduled checks” on Wednesday.

The Pope will be kept in the hospital in Rome for the next two days.

According to Italian media, the Pope was reportedly suffering from a respiratory issue and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

BBC reported:

Pope Francis is being kept in hospital for checks after attending a scheduled appointment at a hospital in Rome, Vatican sources say.

The pontiff’s closest staff, including security, are expected to stay the night at the Gemelli Hospital should the Pope not be sent home, a person with direct knowledge told the BBC.

Pope Francis’ schedule has reportedly been cancelled for the next two days.

A source said medical checks would continue for as long as necessary.

It is not clear whether a new ailment prompted his visit to hospital. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Pope was taken to hospital for “some previously scheduled checks”.

But some Italian media report he may have been suffering from respiratory problems and was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

This is the busiest time of the year for Pope Francis, 86, with many events and services scheduled ahead of Easter weekend.

A Palm Sunday Mass is scheduled this weekend, and Holy Week and Easter celebrations next week.