Pompeo Takes a Shot at Trump in CPAC Speech (VIDEO)

by

Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a shot at the ex-president in his CPAC speech on Friday.

Pompeo has not officially launched a 2024 bid for the White House but he is a possible GOP candidate.

The energy for Pompeo was low.

Pompeo took a swipe at Trump during his speech.

“We can’t become the left, following celebrity leaders with their own brand of identity politics; those with fragile egos who refuse to acknowledge reality,” Pompeo said.

VIDEO:

“The Trump administration, the administration I served, added $8 trillion in new debt. This is indecent,” Pompeo said.

WATCH:

