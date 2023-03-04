Pompeo Takes a Shot at Trump in CPAC Speech (VIDEO)

Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a shot at the ex-president in his CPAC speech on Friday.

Pompeo has not officially launched a 2024 bid for the White House but he is a possible GOP candidate.

The energy for Pompeo was low.

Energy for Haley and Pompeo speeches was pretty low; a reporter asked me “was that what it was like when Jeb was here?” More than just not filling the room, many lines being tested out that didn’t land. pic.twitter.com/xRm0tWkzyE — David Weigel (@daveweigel) March 3, 2023

Pompeo took a swipe at Trump during his speech.

“We can’t become the left, following celebrity leaders with their own brand of identity politics; those with fragile egos who refuse to acknowledge reality,” Pompeo said.

VIDEO:

Pompeo takes a shot at Trump: "We can’t become the left, following celebrity leaders with their own brand of identity politics; those with fragile egos who refuse to acknowledge reality." pic.twitter.com/deWqPSx2Sz — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 3, 2023

“The Trump administration, the administration I served, added $8 trillion in new debt. This is indecent,” Pompeo said.

WATCH: