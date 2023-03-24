Phoenix Police Investigate the Deaths of 3 Children in Span of 1 Hour, with a Fourth Child Found Dead in Chandler

Detectives in Phoenix have opened an investigation after three children were found dead in separate incidents within an hour Sunday morning, FOX 10 reported.

According to authorities, a baby in Chandler also died.

On March 19 at the following times and places, children were discovered unresponsive:

Ocotillo and Gilbert roads, Chandler – 5 a.m.

55th Avenue and McDowell Road – 5:30 a.m.

29th Street and Virginia Avenue – 5:30 a.m.

24th Street and Broadway Road – 6:30 a.m.

The incidents are not linked to drownings, according to the police.

Sgt. Robert Scherer of the Phoenix Police Department said that at this point in the investigation, it does not appear that their deaths were suspicious.

“Ruling foul play out completely wouldn’t be the right thing at this time,” Scherer said. “However I can tell you that neither of these cases have elements that would be suspicious to investigators.”

The office of the medical examiner will determine the cause of death in each case.

AZ Central reported:

The first incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. near Thomas Road and North 32nd Street. Officers and firefighters arrived and tried to treat a child, but the kid did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Officers responded to a similar call at a residence near McDowell Road and North 51st Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. Officers and firefighters found a "very young" child not breathing. Firefighters treated the toddler and took the child to a hospital. The toddler did not survive and was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Phoenix police. A third incident happened at an apartment complex near Broadway and Price roads shortly before 6:30 a.m. There, officers found a child who was also not breathing. Firefighters arrived and treated the child before rushing to a hospital where the child later died, police said.

In Chandler, Det. Eva Zermeo reported that a 5-month-old infant was rushed to the hospital on March 19 at 5 a.m., but sadly the baby did not survive.

“As in any death investigation, we don’t determine the cause of death. Our detectives investigated to see if there was anything criminal that we don’t appear there was at this time. The medical examiner’s office determines the cause of death,” she said.