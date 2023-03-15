Pentagon Officials Suggest that Alien Mothership May Visit Our Solar System and Launch Smaller Probes to Earth (VIDEO)

Pentagon officials suggested in a draft paper that alien visitors to our solar system might be sending out smaller probes to Earth similar to NASA’s missions studying other worlds, New York Posted.

On March 7, the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) director Sean Kirkpatrick and Harvard’s astronomy department chair Abraham Loeb published a draft report of their joint study into the physical limits of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAPs).

“…An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions,” the report read. “These ‘dandelion seeds’ could be separated from the parent craft by the tidal gravitational force of the Sun or by a maneuvering capability.”

“Planets can be identified from a distance as they transit their star or through direct imaging (Winn 2023). Once an Earth-like planet is targeted, an interstellar device can plunge into its atmosphere. In principle, a multitude of tiny devices can be released from a mothership that passes near Earth,” the report reads.

New York Post reported:

The AARO was established in July 2022 and is responsible for tracking objects in the sky, underwater and in space – or possibly an object that has the ability to move from one domain to the next. Congress tasked NASA to find 90% of all objects near Earth that are larger than 140 meters in 2005, which resulted in Pan-STARRS telescopes, according to the report. On October 19, 2017, the Pan-STARRS detected an unusual interstellar object that was later named ‘Oumuamua, or scout in Hawaiian. The object was cigar-shaped, appeared flat, and was propelled away from the sun without showing a cometary tail, leading scientists to believe it was artificial. Three years later, another object was discovered, the report noted, namely NASA’s rocket booster 2020 SO, which had no cometary trail. The report also said six months before ‘Oumuamua made its closest approach to Earth, a meter-sized interstellar meteor, IM2, crashed on earth and exhibited an identical speed relative to the Sun at large distances and an identical shape to ‘Oumuamua. “With proper design, these tiny probes would reach the Earth or other solar system planets for exploration, as the parent craft passes by within a fraction of the Earth-Sun separation — just like ‘Oumuamua’ did,” the authors wrote. “Astronomers would not be able to notice the spray of mini probes because they do not reflect enough sunlight for existing survey telescopes to notice them.”

UFOlogist and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell and Rep. Tim Burchett join Rob Schmitt to discuss a new report from a Pentagon researcher and a Harvard astronomer that suggests an alien “mothership” might be sending UFOs to surveil Earth.

