Pentagon Inspector General: Joe Biden is Hiding Classified Documents Detailing Side Deals He Made with Taliban and Against US Troops



Taliban fighters with US weapons in 2021.

A report from Fox News back in 2021 highlighted the scope of the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan as the Taliban took control of 75,000 US vehicles, 200 US aircraft, 600,000 US weapons, and $85 billion in military funding.

This is like Obama’s Fast and Furious gun-running scandal on steroids.

Today the Taliban is patrolling the streets of Kabul in US humvees.

The big story might be the pallets of cash the Taliban have been posting videos of pallets of weapons and stacks of $100 bills they have seized.

Here is a more complete list of US equipment now controlled by the Taliban:

-2,000 Armored Vehicles Including Humvees and MRAP’s

-75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles etc

-45 UH-60 Blachhawk Helicopters

-50 MD530G Scout Attack Choppers

-ScanEagle Military Drones

-30 Military Version Cessnas

-4 C-130’s

-29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tocano Ground Attack Aircraft

208+ Aircraft Total

-At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers, 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition

-61,000 M203 Rounds

-20,040 Grenades

-Howitzers

-Mortars +1,000’s of Rounds

-162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Comunications Gear

-16,000+ Night Vision Goggles

-Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes

-Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles

-10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets

-Recconaissance Equipment (ISR)

-Laser Aiming Units

-Explosives Ordnance C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT

-2,520 Bombs

-Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops all operational

-Pallets with Millions of Dollars in US Currency

-Millions of Rounds of Ammunition including but not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm, 9,000,000 rounds of 50.caliber

-Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor

-US Military HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics

-Lots of Heavy Equipment Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators

Much of the information included in the above list is public record.

And now there are reports that US weapons abandoned in Afghanistan are showing up in other war zones.

US weapons abandoned in Afghanistan are turning up in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Now this…

Joe Biden forced US troops to stand down even when checkpoints were attacked in Afghanistan.

Via investigative reporter Paul Sperry.

And Joe Biden is hiding the side deals he made with the Taliban before the calamitous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

BREAKING: Biden made US troops in Afghanistan coordinate w/ his envoy Khalilzad on how & when they could engage with the Taliban enemy. Troops were not allowed to engage even when checkpoints attacked. In Doha, Khalilzad brokered withdrawal w/ the Taliban 5 Obama freed from Gitmo — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) March 1, 2023

BREAKING: The Pentagon’s inspector general for Afghanistan complains in a new report the Biden administration is hiding classified annexes detailing side deals it made with the Taliban before the withdrawal, including restrictions on US fighting and Taliban counterterror efforts — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) March 1, 2023

More from Paul Sperry.

"[T]he Taliban Five sat across the negotiating table from Biden’s envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, where they participated as key members of the official Taliban delegation who negotiated the final terms of the US withdrawal."https://t.co/lpnHhnGAd8 — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) March 2, 2023

So where are the impeachment proceedings proceed?

Joe Biden is working against the United States on several fronts.