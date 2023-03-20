Ohio State University Student Mysteriously Dies in Mexico During Spring Break

Ohio State University student Henry Meacock mysteriously died in Mexico a few days ago during spring break.

Meacock was a finance major from New Jersey studying at Ohio State University.

The cause of death is not known.

“The Ohio State community has suffered a tragic loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Henry Meacock,” a university spokesman said in a statement to Fox News.

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time.”

Henry Meacock’s sister Ellie posted a tribute to her brother on Instagram.

“My baby brother, I can’t believe it,” she wrote on Instagram. “Words cannot describe how much I miss you. It hurts to breathe without you.”

“You are an extremely special soul that will live on forever. The most beautiful boy inside and out. Nobody will ever have a smile quite like yours.” she said. “I am so extremely grateful for the amazing relationship we had. There is no one else I’d rather confide in. I love you forever and ever my best friend.”

