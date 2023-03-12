NYPD Officers Retiring at Record Pace as Crime in the City Keeps Rising

Members of the New York Police Department are retiring at a record pace, just as crime in the city is going up with no end in sight.

The reason that the police are fleeing the departmnt is obvious. Demorats and plenty of people in the liberal media have been demonizing and disrespecting them for over three years.

The police get no respect from our elected leaders and when they try to do their job, they are accused of being racists and murderers.

The New York Post reported:

NYPD cops resigning in new year at record-breaking pace — with a 117% jump from 2021 numbers It’s ’23 skidoo. New York City cops are resigning at a record-breaking pace this year as the NYPD’s alarming exodus continues, according to new data obtained by The Post. “The NYPD staffing emergency is approaching the point of no return,” said Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch. The shocking stats show 239 officers tapped out in January and February, a 36% spike from the 176 who fled in the same period last year and a disturbing 117% jump from the 110 in 2021, NYPD pension data show. That’s the highest number of resignations for the first two months of a year since 250 members quit in 2007 during a contentious contract dispute, “The NYPD needs to be rebuilt from the ground up — it’s unfixable in its current state,” a veteran Manhattan cop told The Post. “It’s not just politics and poor pay,” the officer said. “Precinct cops are being forced to work an inhumane amount of overtime, including on their days off, while being penalized for minor uniform and administrative infractions. “Meanwhile, precincts barely have enough personnel to meet the minimum required to safely answer 911 calls.”

Breitbart News has more on this:

“At the current rate, 1,400 cops are projected to resign this year before qualifying for retirement — even more than last year’s record 1,297 early exits,” the outlet said. While the officer said leaders do not know how to manage personnel, officers also want out because of what they believe is anti-cop politics and leftist bail reform policies, which have wreaked havoc on the area. In June, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said he was not worried about officers leaving the force in record numbers, Breitbart News reported.

Major crimes in the city are up 22 percent:

New Yorkers describe the return of “the bad old days” as major crimes increase 22% in New York City. pic.twitter.com/CpATRuxD8a — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 10, 2023

Criminals know there will be no serious penalties for their crimes, so they do whatever they want.

Drak days are ahead for New York City.