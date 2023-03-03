Nikki Haley Delivers Cringey CPAC Speech to Very Empty Room (VIDEO)

Nikki Haley attended CPAC 2023 in Washington DC this week shortly after announcing her 2024 bid for the White House.

She spoke to a very empty room.

Very empty room for Nikki Haley’s speech at CPAC. pic.twitter.com/ASvznNseJ7 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) March 3, 2023

Nikki Haley briefly spoke about Don Lemon’s remarks about her being ‘past her prime.’

Try Not To Cringe Challenge: Nikki Haley Edition pic.twitter.com/T5SoaiqUWV — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 3, 2023

Nikki Haley told the handful of people watching her CPAC speech: “As a brown girl growing up in a black and white world.”

Nikki Haley repeats the line from her speech announcing her run for president at CPAC. Nikki Haley: "As a brown girl growing up in a black and white world". 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/EDf3HTSlS7 — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) March 3, 2023

At one point it appears Nikki Haley was booed.

