Nikki Haley Delivers Cringey CPAC Speech to Very Empty Room (VIDEO)

Nikki Haley attended CPAC 2023 in Washington DC this week shortly after announcing her 2024 bid for the White House.

She spoke to a very empty room.

Nikki Haley briefly spoke about Don Lemon’s remarks about her being ‘past her prime.’

Nikki Haley told the handful of people watching her CPAC speech: “As a brown girl growing up in a black and white world.”

At one point it appears Nikki Haley was booed.

