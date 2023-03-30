NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, NCAA to Launch ‘Smart Heart Sports Coalition’ That Will Prevent Sudden Cardiac Arrest Among High School

After ignoring the alarming increase in heart attack deaths among children and adults for three years, the mainstream media and the government finally began to cover the story.

However, they are too blind to see the cause of these incidents.

The Heart Smart Sports Coalition, a coalition between the nation’s major sports leagues and medical advocacy institutions, held its official launch press conference on March 27, 2023.

The coalition’s goal is to have all 50 states implement policies based on scientific evidence that will reduce the number of deaths among high school students caused by Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA).

The American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Korey Stringer Institute, National Athletic Trainers’ Association, and Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation are all on board as well.

“The National Football League today announced the launch of The Smart Heart Sports Coalition, a collaboration among the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, NCAA, the American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Korey Stringer Institute, National Athletic Trainers’ Association and Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation. The Smart Heart Sports Coalition is advocating for all 50 states to adopt evidence-based policies that will prevent fatal outcomes from Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) among high school students,” according to the news release.

“A conversation around health and safety at the NFL and this past season must begin with a conversation around Damar Hamlin and the heroic work that was done by the medical professionals, the trainers and the doctors on the sidelines. Not an accident that those people were there – practiced, trained with the right equipment and the right process to ensure the best possible outcome in a really challenging situation. And for that, the NFL is grateful,” Jeff Miller said during the in-person kickoff press conference.

“There are up to 23,000 Sudden Cardiac Arrests among young people aged 18 and younger in this country every year. Forty percent of them happen when kids are participating in athletics. And yet, there aren’t a lot of policies in place at schools around the country to have the foundational elements that we’re able to have at the NFL to prevent what are otherwise preventable tragedies,” he added.

More from the release.