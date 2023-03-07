New York Magazine Art Critic on Twitter ‘Shun’ Friends and Family If They Vote Republican

New York magazine’s veteran art critic Jerry Saltz has taken to Instagram to tell followers to shun anyone in their life who has ever voted for a Republican candidate. The advice includes cutting out even “friends and family.”

Saltz writes, “If you know anyone who voted Republican — including friends and family — you should shun them. No need to even tell them that you are no longer communicating with them or why. You own (sic) it yourself, to them, your country, and any idea of moral damage.”

“And yes, they want to bring back lynching.”

The New York Post reports: