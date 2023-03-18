New Soil Testing in East Palestine, Ohio Finds Cancerous Agents Not Detected by EPA Following Toxic Chemical Mushroom Cloud Explosion

Purdue scientists and students studied over 300 samples in and around East Palestine, Ohio, this week. In February state and federal officials decided to blow up six railcars of toxic chemicals in the town after a train derailment. This resulted in a toxic chemical mushroom cloud over the region.
The toxic chemical explosion caused animal and plant life to die off over 100 miles downstream from the Ohio town.
Purdue investigators were on site collecting samples recently.
Pittsburgh researchers are finding low levels of six different carcinogens that the EPA did not detect.
WKBN reported:
Big Pine Consultants out of Pittsburgh says despite the all-clear from the EPA, they were skeptical of testing in East Palestine.
The president of the environmental firm Justin Johnston told NewsNation that he’s been in the village since the controlled burn. He says his tests have discovered low levels of six possible carcinogens that the EPA did not detect.
According to the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, there is no safe level for exposure to these types of chemicals. Some chemicals may have been at the site before the derailment.
“These are carcinogens, so they are not to be an immediate impact. You’re not going to see fish kills. You are going to see hot spots for cancer, whether that’s in wildlife or if it ends up in people that’s the bigger question. And you’re not going to see that answer right away,’ Johnston said.
The EPA is testing for chemicals that were onboard the train and also for dioxins. They have repeatedly announced that they have not found any levels of chemicals that are at unsafe levels.
NewsNation reached out to the Ohio EPA for comment. They said they would not comment specifically on these samples.