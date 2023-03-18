New Soil Testing in East Palestine, Ohio Finds Cancerous Agents Not Detected by EPA Following Toxic Chemical Mushroom Cloud Explosion

Purdue scientists and students studied over 300 samples in and around East Palestine, Ohio, this week. In February state and federal officials decided to blow up six railcars of toxic chemicals in the town after a train derailment. This resulted in a toxic chemical mushroom cloud over the region.

The toxic chemical explosion caused animal and plant life to die off over 100 miles downstream from the Ohio town.

Purdue investigators were on site collecting samples recently.

Pittsburgh researchers are finding low levels of six different carcinogens that the EPA did not detect.

WKBN reported: