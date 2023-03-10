New: MyPillow’s Mattress Topper 2.0 – “Saved Me From Having To Buy A Whole New Mattress”

– 2″ 1.8 lb Density, 20 ILD Premium Comfort Foam
– 1″ Support + Comfort Layer: NanoCoil® Edge with Center Zone for Active Support & Cooler Sleep
– Upcycled steel micro-coils provide enhanced air circulation, contouring comfort, responsive support, and superior durability.
– NanoCoils® deliver a dynamic response to natural body movements providing the support needed for deep, relaxing sleep
– Innersprings transfer heat 28% more efficiently than foam and are cooler on initial contact. Features ActivEdge™ and Center Zoning for additional perimeter and targeted zonal support.
– ActivEdge™: Transitions firmer perimeter support into the comfort layer, expanding the sleep surface and preventing roll-off.
– Enhanced Air Circulation: Creates a channel for air to flow in and out of the topper, enables the body to reach its desired temperature
– Superior Durability: Resists sagging, settlement and body impressions.
– Unique, Customized Comfort: Each coil individually contours to your body
– Responsive Support: Adjusts to body movements, thus isolating motion transfer and reducing partner disturbance.
– ENCAPSYS Phase Change Cooling Stretch Knit Fabric Cover helps keep you at the right sleeping temperature
– Cover is Made in the USA with a one-way, non-removable locking zipper. Bottom of cover has Non-Skid fabric.