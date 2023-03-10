New: MyPillow’s Mattress Topper 2.0 – “Saved Me From Having To Buy A Whole New Mattress”

by

A too-firm mattress can make pressure on your joints worse.

A too-soft mattress can put more strain on your spine.

It’s tough to get your mattress just right – and our body’s needs change over time.

But a new mattress is very expensive — plus it’s a hassle to get a new mattress to your bedroom.

Here’s something to try before buying a new mattress: MyPillow’s Mattress Topper 2.0

When you add the right mattress topper, you’ll keep your hips, spine, and shoulders supported. And if you need to change it, it’s easy and low-cost!

Imagine waking up pain-free!

People who have MyPillow’s Mattress Topper 2.0 say it’s been great for their sleep.

People who have MyPillow's Mattress Topper 2.0 say it's been great for their sleep.

People are saying:

“It is a great balance of firmness and softness. It is very comfortable and improved my sleep comfort the first night.”

“The best mattress topper – very comfortable and doesn’t slide off the bed. If you want comfort and good body temperature, I recommend this coil mattress topper.”

“Turned my 12 yr old sleep number mattress into a super comfortable, soft, supporting mattress! Saved me from having to buy a whole new mattress for my aging bones.”

The new MyPillow Mattress Topper 2.0 has:

– 2″ 1.8 lb Density, 20 ILD Premium Comfort Foam
– 1″ Support + Comfort Layer: NanoCoil® Edge with Center Zone for Active Support & Cooler Sleep
– Upcycled steel micro-coils provide enhanced air circulation, contouring comfort, responsive support, and superior durability.
– NanoCoils® deliver a dynamic response to natural body movements providing the support needed for deep, relaxing sleep
– Innersprings transfer heat 28% more efficiently than foam and are cooler on initial contact. Features ActivEdge™ and Center Zoning for additional perimeter and targeted zonal support.
– ActivEdge™: Transitions firmer perimeter support into the comfort layer, expanding the sleep surface and preventing roll-off.
– Enhanced Air Circulation: Creates a channel for air to flow in and out of the topper, enables the body to reach its desired temperature
– Superior Durability: Resists sagging, settlement and body impressions.
– Unique, Customized Comfort: Each coil individually contours to your body
– Responsive Support: Adjusts to body movements, thus isolating motion transfer and reducing partner disturbance.
– ENCAPSYS Phase Change Cooling Stretch Knit Fabric Cover helps keep you at the right sleeping temperature
– Cover is Made in the USA with a one-way, non-removable locking zipper. Bottom of cover has Non-Skid fabric.

