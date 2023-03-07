MyPillow 2.0 — Mike Lindell’s “NEW Temperature-Regulating Technology” For A Better Night’s Sleep

by

When bedding stores kicked Mike Lindell’s MyPillow out for questioning the 2020 election, a lot of entrepreneurs would have shut their business.

But not Mike Lindell.

Not only did Mike keep going – he also kept innovating.

Mike just introduced the newest version of the iconic MyPillow: MyPillow 2.0!

To get a two-for-one deal on yours, use promo code TGP at MyPillow.com

What makes the new MyPillow 2.0 so special?

Watch Mike talk about it here:

The MyPillow 2.0 has brand NEW temperature-regulating technology keeps you comfortable throughout the night!

The new technology:

  • Dissipates heat and humidity to create a cooling sensation to maintain a cooler surface temperature.

  • Helps regulate your body temperature through the night by creating a lower surface temperature for a more restful night sleep.

  • Makes it so the properties last the life of the pillow — because it is a fiber, not a finish.

After all, core body temperature plays a big role in how well you sleep – get it right with MyPillow 2.0!

Not sure which size or firmness to get?

Use this guide:

MyPillow 2.0 comes with a 60-day money back guarantee, so get a bunch!

It’s washable and dryable.

And, of course, it’s Made In The USA!

If you’re looking for something else, go to Mypillow.com/tgp – Mike’s bathrobes are having a closeout sale!

