MyPillow 2.0 — Mike Lindell’s “NEW Temperature-Regulating Technology” For A Better Night’s Sleep

Skip to content
When bedding stores kicked Mike Lindell’s MyPillow out for questioning the 2020 election, a lot of entrepreneurs would have shut their business.
But not Mike Lindell.
Not only did Mike keep going – he also kept innovating.
Mike just introduced the newest version of the iconic MyPillow: MyPillow 2.0!
What makes the new MyPillow 2.0 so special?
Watch Mike talk about it here:
The MyPillow 2.0 has brand NEW temperature-regulating technology keeps you comfortable throughout the night!
The new technology:
-
Dissipates heat and humidity to create a cooling sensation to maintain a cooler surface temperature.
-
Helps regulate your body temperature through the night by creating a lower surface temperature for a more restful night sleep.
-
Makes it so the properties last the life of the pillow — because it is a fiber, not a finish.
After all, core body temperature plays a big role in how well you sleep – get it right with MyPillow 2.0!
Not sure which size or firmness to get?
Use this guide:
MyPillow 2.0 comes with a 60-day money back guarantee, so get a bunch!
It’s washable and dryable.
And, of course, it’s Made In The USA!
When you get to the MyPillow website, look for this box at the top of the page:
Put TGP where it says “ENTER PROMO CODE HERE” and hit “CONFIRM” to get the discount and help support Gateway Pundit.