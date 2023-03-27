Muslim Humza Yousaf, Who Previously Complained About Too Many Whites in Scottish Government, Wins Election to be Scotland’s Next Leader

Meanwhile in Scotland…

Humza Yousaf, a Muslim who complained about too many white people in the Scottish government, was elected the new head of the Scottish National Party.

“We should all take pride in the fact that today we have sent a clear message, that your color of skin, your faith, is not a barrier to leading the country we all call home,” Humza Yousaf said.

Yousaf’s father is from Pakistan and his mother is from Kenya.

CNBC reported:

Humza Yousaf on Monday was elected the new head of the Scottish National Party, promising in a speech to bring the party together, support citizens with the cost-of-living crisis and deliver independence from the United Kingdom. He is slated to assume political leadership in Scotland following his nomination in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday. Yousaf said his immediate priority would be to “protect every Scot, as far as we possibly can, from the harm inflicted by the cost-of-living crisis, to recover and reform our NHS and other vital public services, to support our wellbeing economy, to improve the life chances of people right across this country.” He added that he would work on plans to “extend childcare, improve rural housing, support small businesses and boost innovation.” The SNP supports the campaign for Scotland to gain independence from the United Kingdom and holds a majority of 64 of the 129 seats in the Scottish parliament, giving it control over devolved areas that include housing, education, justice, local government and areas of taxation. Yousaf, currently Scotland’s health secretary, has served in government since 2012 and was considered the favorite in the race against Kate Forbes and Ash Regan.

In 2020, Humza Yousaf delivered a tirade in parliament about too many white people in the Scottish government.

VIDEO: