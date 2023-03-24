More Biden Humiliation: Saudi TV Makes Fun of Joe Biden For Tripping Up Air Force One Steps (VIDEO)

Saudi TV mocked Joe Biden again!

Last year Saudi TV mocked Joe Biden and ‘First Lady’ Kamala Harris.

The comedy sketch accurately depicted Joe Biden as a feeble old man with dementia.

At the end of his speech Biden falls back in Kamala Harris’ arms after suddenly falling asleep.

VIDEO:

For the first time i see the Saudi TV mocking the US administration. pic.twitter.com/8vPtU0txJ8 — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) April 12, 2022

They made a new skit this year and mocked Biden for shaking hands with a ghost.

And they made fun of him for tripping up Air Force One steps.

God help us.

VIDEO:

Saudi MBC TV comedy program made a skit on Joe Biden. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/POjuGFV42a — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) March 23, 2023

For reference…

Biden shaking hands with a ghost:

#1: President Joe Biden shakes hands with the air. pic.twitter.com/OGIcFOd7sS — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 31, 2022

Biden tripping up Air Force One steps:

President Biden trips going up the stairs to Air Force One… before heading to Atlanta. #potus @POTUS @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/g63lXLWOcd — Jesse Hamilton (@JesseJHamilton) March 19, 2021

And again…