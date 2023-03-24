More Biden Humiliation: Saudi TV Makes Fun of Joe Biden For Tripping Up Air Force One Steps (VIDEO)

Saudi TV mocked Joe Biden again!

Last year Saudi TV mocked Joe Biden and ‘First Lady’ Kamala Harris.

The comedy sketch accurately depicted Joe Biden as a feeble old man with dementia.

At the end of his speech Biden falls back in Kamala Harris’ arms after suddenly falling asleep.

They made a new skit this year and mocked Biden for shaking hands with a ghost.

And they made fun of him for tripping up Air Force One steps.

God help us.

Biden shaking hands with a ghost:

Biden tripping up Air Force One steps:

And again…

Cristina Laila

