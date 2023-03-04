Mexican Government Wants Arizona Rancher’s Murder Charge Upgraded After Illegal Alien Shooting



George Alan Kelly

The Mexican government wants the murder charge against an Arizona rancher upgraded after he fatally shot an illegal alien on his property.

George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested for killing Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, on his Arizona ranch in Kino Springs just outside of Nogales, Mexico on January 30.

Kelly was being held at the Santa Cruz County jail on $1 million bond, but he posted bail and was released from custody last Wednesday.

According to reports, Gabriel Cuen-Butimea has a history of illegally crossing into the United States and multiple deportations.

Authorities found a Mexican voter registration card on the decedent.

According to the defense lawyers, Mr. Kelly fired warning shots after he saw a group of men dressed in camouflaged clothing point an AK-47 right at him.

George Alan Kelly was careful to shoot above their heads, the lawyers said.

The rancher later discovered the deceased man after he went to check on his horse.

George Alan Kelly was initially charged with first-degree murder, but a judge recently downgraded his charge to second-degree murder during an evidentiary hearing in court.

“That’s a significant change in the charge,” Judge Emilio Velasquez said. “Second-degree murder is, frankly, a more complicated theory of the case for both the state and the defense.”

Kelly’s attorney entered a ‘not guilty’ plea during the hearing last Friday.

The Mexican government told prosecutors they want George Alan Kelly’s murder charge upgraded because he killed an unarmed Mexican national.

According to a former Border Patrol Chief, the illegal alien shot on George Alan Kelly’s property was likely a cartel drug smuggler.

