Meta to Lay Off 10,000 More Workers

Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced Meta will lay off 10,000 more workers as the company seeks to cut “middle management.”

This is in addition to the 11,000 employees laid off in November.

“Here’s the timeline you should expect: over the next couple of months, org leaders will announce restructuring plans focused on flattening our orgs, canceling lower priority projects, and reducing our hiring rates,” Zuckerberg said.

CNBC reported: