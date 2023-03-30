Merrick Garland Caught Lying Under Oath – Exposed for Telling US Marshals NOT to Arrest Leftist Protesters Outside SCOTUS Justices’ Homes – But Calls for 1,000 More Arrests of Trump Supporters Standing Outside US Capitol on Jan. 6

Impeach this bum.

Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) confronted Attorney General Merrick Garland on his defilement of US Justice system.

Merrick Garland, arguably the most dishonest AG in US history, refuses to investigate or prosecute blatant criminal activity on the left. But hunts down Trump supporters and raids their homes at 6 AM in the morning for walking inside the US Capitol on January 6 after they were waved in by police officers.

On Tuesday during the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Senator Britt questioned Garland about the fact that US Marshals guarding the homes of Supreme Court justices were instructed “not to arrest protesters” at the homes. This was despite the fact that Garland previously claimed that the marshals had a free hand when it came to making arrests.

Senator Britt: You said, quote, “The marshals have been advised, and they know and the marshals on the ground, they have full authority to arrest people under any federal statute, including that federal statute,” end quote. That was in direct reference to Section 1507. You went on to say, the Attorney General does not decide whether to arrest. The Marshals on the scene they do make the decision of whether to arrest.”

The freshman senator continued:

Senator Britt: “After your appearance before the Judiciary Committee, we obtained copies of the slide deck that were used to train and prepare the Marshals for their protective detail at the homes of the Justices. Those training materials show that the marshals likely didn’t make any arrests under Section 1507 for a pretty simple reason they were actively discouraged from doing so. As you can see on the slide behind me, the marshals were explicitly told to avoid, unless absolutely necessary, any criminal enforcement action involving the protester.

It gets worse. The DOJ told the Marshals NOT TO ENGAGE in “protest-related enforcement.”

Senator Britt: The next slide directs the Marshals not to engage in protest-related enforcement actions beyond those that were strictly and immediately necessary and tailored to ensure the physical security of the justices. If you’ll see in the next slide here, it discourages the Marshals from making arrests under any section 1507 by asserting that “there may be a First Amendment right to harass the families of the judges.”

That right there should be enough evidence to launch Garland’s impeachment proceedings.

The Attorney General was purposefully putting the lives of the Supreme Court justices and their families in mortal danger. He ordered the stand down!

This guy is not an Attorney General. He is a mob boss. He is a crook.

And at the same time, he is set to arrest another 1,000 Trump supporters for standing outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, during the Fedsurrection. It boggles the mind.

Freshman Senator Katie Britt was outstanding.