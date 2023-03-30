McCarthy Trolls Joe Biden and Blasts Lefty Reporters During Presser After Republicans Pass Bill to Lower Energy Prices (VIDEO)

Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday spoke to reporters after the House GOP voted to restore America’s energy dominance.

“The legislation would sharply increase domestic production of oil, natural gas and coal, and ease permitting restrictions that delay pipelines, refineries and other projects. It would boost production of critical minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt that are used in electric vehicles, computers, cellphones and other products.” the AP reported.

Of course Biden doesn’t support American energy dominance/independence which is why he threatened to veto the bill if it ever passed the senate.

The bill, dubbed “Lower Energy Costs Act,” is DOA in the senate because only four senate Democrats support the bill.

Rabid left-wing reporters peppered McCarthy with biased questions.

McCarthy responded by blasting the lefty reporters during Thursday’s presser.

The Speaker also trolled Joe Biden!

“I don’t know what more I can do, and how easy…I would bring the lunch to the White House. I would make it soft food, if that’s what he wants!” McCarthy said about his efforts to secure a meeting with Joe Biden.

VIDEO: