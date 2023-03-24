Matt Gaetz Obliterates Witness at Hearing on DEI in the Armed Forces (VIDEO)

During a hearing this week, Rep. Matt Gaetz questioned Gilbert Cisneros, the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness of the United States, about a Department of Defense employee who is a ‘Diversity staffer’ under investigation for making racist comments about white people on social media.

Gaetz grilled Cisneros who seemed unable or unwilling to give a straight answer about anything.

FOX News reported:

Pentagon official forced to read anti-White statements from its diversity chief in congressional hearing

A senior Biden-appointed Pentagon official – Gil Cisneros – was forced to read and explain divisive statements against White people from one of his employees in a grilling hearing at the House Armed Services Committee Thursday.

Cisneros – Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness – was responsible for determining the outcome of a probe into former DEI chief Kelisa Wing over divisive tweets about White people, which called them “Karen[s].”

“Mr. Cisneros, are you familiar with the tweet? Can you please read the tweet aloud?” asked Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., about one of Wing’s controversial posts…

Matt Gaetz, R-Fla, said, “I would like to go back to the tweets of the racist person that works for you. What does ‘Caudacity’ mean?”

“I have no idea,” Cisneros said.

“You took six months to investigate one tweet. You didn’t even figure out what the words meant?” Gaetz asked.

“You said in a Fox News Digital article that you were going to take 30 days to investigate, and it took you six months in a six-month investigation. You guys didn’t learn what the word ‘Caudacity’ meant?” Gaetz said. “I think, you know. I think every person that’s going to watch this exchange knows, you know, it’s she’s trying to lash audaciousness with someone being Caucasian, isn’t she?”

“I have no idea,” Cisneros said. “We do not support racist tweets. We do not support racism.”