Marjorie Taylor Greene to Lead New York Protest of Trump Indictment on Tuesday

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced Friday that she will lead a protest in New York on Tuesday when President Trump is set be arraigned on a grand jury indictment in Manhattan. No location was announced but presumably the protest will be held at the courthouse.

“I’m going to New York on Tuesday. We MUST protest the unconstitutional WITCH HUNT!…New York put your MAGA hats on. Under our constitutional rights, we WILL support President Trump and protest the tyrants. I’ll see you on Tuesday.”

Earlier Friday, Greene posted a warning, “Democrats want civil war. They want to push us into reacting so they can use their weaponized government to lock us all up. They know Trump did not break the law. They know more than anyone because they’ve been trying for years to find a way to put him in jail and they can’t. But now they have a complete fool that is deranged enough to try because he is backed by Soros. And Soros wants war to destabilize America and gain full control.”

Greene posted a video of remarks she made Thursday night on Trump’s indictment.

