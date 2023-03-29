Manhattan DA Office Releases 9-Page Report On LGBTQIA+ Terminology

The Manhattan DA Office previously released a 9-page report titled “Getting it Right, A Terminology Guide for the LGBTQIA+ Community.”

In the report, the Manhattan DA Office wrote, “This terminology guide was written to help give people the words and meanings to help make conversations easier and more comfortable.”

The report defined several already known terminology such as gay, bisexual, queer, transgender, and gender identity.

It then addresses lesser known LGBTQ+ terminology such as demisexual, pansexual, stealth, two-spirited and more.

LOOK:

Per the Manhattan DA’s site:

The D.A.’s Office commissioned Trans Equity Consulting to create a Terminology Guide that explains terms and concepts related to sexual orientation and gender identity. The guide is aimed to both educate and establish a basic framework that ensures best practices and protocols.

The Manhattan DA’s office also used the Trans Equity Consulting agency to release another report titled Transgender/Gender-Nonconforming/Nonbinary (TGNCNB).

The TGNCNB report would advocate for “prosecutors across the country – to better serve trans and gender-diverse survivors.”

It appears the Manhattan’s DA office is more focused on serving the political correct community then their own community that is drowning in crime.