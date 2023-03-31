Manhattan DA Issues Statement Confirming Trump Indictment

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office issued a statement Thursday evening confirming an indictment of President Trump. No details regarding the charges were released as the indictment was filed under seal.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.”

Earlier, the Washington Post reported the indictment had been filed after hours in a locked office, “‘The indictment was filed behind closed doors after the clerk’s office at NY Supreme Court in Manhattan was closed for the day. The doors had been locked while the historic document was being filed — a stark departure from normal practices'”

WNBC-TC reporter Steven Bognar reported Trump could turn himself in Monday or Tuesday, “Multiple sources tell @jonathan4ny talks are underway for a possible Monday or Tuesday court appearance for former President Donald Trump #nbc4ny”

When asked by phone by ABC reporter John Santucci about whether he planned to turn himself in, Trump declined to answer, “BREAKING: Fmr. President Trump tells @ABC’s @Santucci the news of an indictment is “an attack on our country”; “They are trying to impact an election.” Santucci asks Trump if he plans to turn himself in, to which the fmr. president says: “You take care, John,” before hanging up.”