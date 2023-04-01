Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Admits He Used Federal Funds in Trump Investigation

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed he used federal funds in his investigation into Trump’s so-called ‘hush payment’ to porn star Stormy Daniels.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Administration Committee Chair Bryan Steil last week launched an investigation into DA Alvin Bragg, accusing him of abusing his power.

Last Monday the three House GOP lawmakers sent Bragg a letter demanding testimony and documents related to his investigation into the ‘hush payment’ after Trump said his arrest was imminent.

Bragg fired off a nasty reply letter earlier this week – and the House Republicans hit back again in their relentless quest to hold Bragg accountable.

Alvin Bragg replied to the House Republicans again on Friday.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported, Bragg on Friday pushed back against House Republicans’ efforts to investigate his prosecution of President Trump with a scathing letter.

Alvin Bragg accused House Republicans of collaborating with Trump to “vilify” prosecutors and judges.

The Soros-backed Manhattan DA also admitted his office indeed used federal funds in his bogus investigation into Trump.

“Our review of the Office’s records reflect that, of the federal forfeiture money that the Office helped collect, approximately $5,000 was spent on expenses incurred relating to the investigation of Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization.” Bragg’s office wrote to GOP Reps. Jim Jordan, Steil, and Comer.

“These expenses were incurred between October 2019 and August 2021. Most of those costs are attributed to the Supreme Court case, Trump v. Vance—subpoena-related litigation in which the DA’s Office prevailed and which led to the indictment and conviction of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and two Trump organizations. No expenses incurred relating to this matter have been paid from funds that the Office receives through federal grant programs.” Bragg’s office said.

“Federal funds = congressional oversight” House Judiciary member Rep. Russell Fry said on Friday evening.