Man Sets Himself Ablaze on UC-Berkeley Campus – Screamed “Mormon Mafia” (VIDEO)

Berkeley, California- A man set himself on fire at the University of California at Berkeley campus on Wednesday and reportedly injured two bystanders in the process.
A father taking his son on a recruitment visit for UC Berkeley football recorded the episode, which then went viral on social media.
The incident reportedly took place on Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley shortly before 4:30 p.m.
In the video, bystanders can be seen screaming at the man, who was reportedly suffering from a mental health episode, to get on the ground. Multiple bystanders hit the man with their jackets to try to put out the fire.
One guy even throws his bike at the fiery man. Yet he does not go down.
WATCH:
Took my son on a recruitment visit for UC Berkeley football and saw this after we got lunch pic.twitter.com/Gli0r1gK1T
— Joe Fasho (@JoeFash0) March 2, 2023
The New York Post with more:
A man allegedly experiencing a severe mental health episode set himself on fire at the University of California at Berkeley on Wednesday — and a video capturing the distressing incident has been viewed online more than 350,000 times.
Officers with the UC Berkeley Police Department and Berkeley firefighters arrived and got the situation under control, after which the victim was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland.
The unnamed victim, believed to be in his 20s, suffered second- and third-degree burns over most of his body.
A woman in her 40s who attempted to help the man was hospitalized with minor injuries, while another good Samaritan who also tried to render aid was treated for burns at the scene and released.
Eyewitness Tony Delacruz told the local news outlet Berkeleyside that the man seemed “indifferent” to the fire but was lashing out at bystanders around him.
Rachel Diao, who also witnessed the self-immolation, told the Berkeley Scanner that the man was shouting “Mormon Mafia,” and that he ran from and pushed away those trying to extinguish the flames.
UC Berkeley officials have not said whether the victim was affiliated with the university. The incident is being investigated by the campus police.