Man Sets Himself Ablaze on UC-Berkeley Campus – Screamed “Mormon Mafia” (VIDEO)

Berkeley, California- A man set himself on fire at the University of California at Berkeley campus on Wednesday and reportedly injured two bystanders in the process.

A father taking his son on a recruitment visit for UC Berkeley football recorded the episode, which then went viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place on Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley shortly before 4:30 p.m.

In the video, bystanders can be seen screaming at the man, who was reportedly suffering from a mental health episode, to get on the ground. Multiple bystanders hit the man with their jackets to try to put out the fire.

One guy even throws his bike at the fiery man. Yet he does not go down.

