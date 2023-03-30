LIVE STREAM VIDEO: House Committee on Weaponization of Federal Government Questions Attorneys Leading Missouri-Louisiana Lawsuit Against Biden Regime Cencorship – The Gateway Pundit a Lead Plaintiff in This Historic Case



Left to right: Matthew Seligman, Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, Attorney John Sauer

The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a hearing on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The hearing examined and discussed the ongoing Missouri v. Biden case challenging the administration’s violation of the First Amendment by directing social media companies to censor and suppress Americans’ free speech.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft is the lead plaintiff in the case against the Biden administration’s extensive censorship industrial complex.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported in May that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, along with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, filed a lawsuit (Missouri v. Biden) against the Biden Administration, including Biden himself, Anthony Fauci, the Department of Homeland Security, and nearly a dozen federal agencies and Secretaries.

The suit alleges a massive coordinated effort by the Deep State (permanent administrative state) to work with Big Tech to censor and manipulate Americans – from average citizens to news outlets – on issues including the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell, 2020 Election Integrity, COVID-19 origin and extent skepticism, COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, among other issues.

Here’s a copy of the First Amended Complaint.

In June, The Gateway Pundit began assisting Missouri AG Schmitt’s team and providing critical evidence of Facebook and Twitter censorship of the Gateway Pundit on all of these issues.

Evidence from The Gateway Pundit was later submitted to the Louisiana Federal Court.

In August, we reported that TGP’s Jim Hoft himself became the lead non-governmental plaintiff in the lawsuit against the government.

Earlier this month Louisiana Judge Doughty issued his Order DENYING the Government’s MOTION TO DISMISS.

Now that the Government lost its main effort to crush us, the real war begins. Having lost this crucial battle, the Government will be compelled to engage in full, “general” discovery. This means that Missouri, Louisiana, Gateway Pundit, and the rest of plaintiffs will be empowered to conduct a wide-ranging investigation into the Government’s fascist conspiracy with Big Tech to shut down speech, censor thought, and engage in population manipulation through information control.

This morning Senator Eric Schmitt, AG Jeff Landry, and Attorney John Sauer testified before Jim Jordan’s Hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government committee.

