Leo Hohmann: Amazon Just Banned My Book, Stealth Invasion

I had been receiving emails over the last week or so asking me why my book, Stealth Invasion, is no longer available on Amazon.

I brushed them off at first, but the emails kept trickling in.

So this morning I picked up the phone and called the publisher, Post Hill Press, and left a message. Within a couple of hours the president of Post Hill called me back, very apologetically, and told me he had been meaning to call me but hadn’t gotten around to it yet. He said the strangest thing had happened. For the first time in the company’s 10 years of selling books on Amazon, it had two of its titles flagged and banned as “hate speech.”

One of those two books was mine. Amazon did not inform my publisher of the book banning nor did they give a reason, they just unilaterally banned it. No appeals process. No nothing. It was only after the publisher contacted them that they were given an explanation and then that explanation was passed on to me. That’s how Big Tech operates. They answer to no one. And if you don’t like it, tough. Welcome to 1984.

Stealth Invasion was a five-star reviewed book on Amazon with a total of more than 135 reviews. Of all those certified readers who took the time to review the book, there were only three who did not give it the highest rating of five stars, something that’s difficult to achieve.

When contacted and asked what was going on, here is what Amazon told my publisher about my book, Stealth Invasion.

Thanks for your continued patience while we looked into this further. Our content Review team re-reviewed the title “Stealth Invasion” and

determined that it includes content against our Content Guidelines. The

primary purpose is to paint Muslim immigration to the US and Europe as treacherous, violent and as a weapon used by the Muslim Brotherhood to change the US from inside. For this reason, the team is upholding their decision. Thank you, Your feedback helps us improve our service. Customer Service Specialist

Kindle Direct Publishing

My guess is that what happened is someone or some group with clout, and perhaps sympathetic to the Muslim Brotherhood and its mission, contacted Amazon to complain about Stealth Invasion. Why else would Amazon ban a book they’ve had available on their site for six years, suddenly considering it in violation of their guidelines and pull it? If it was hate speech now why wasn’t it hate speech from 2017 through the end of 2022 and into early 2023?

The one-sentence descriptor Amazon gives for my book is actually quite accurate. Muslim immigration into the U.S. and Europe has become treacherous, it has resulted in violent attacks on Americans, and it is used as a weapon by the Muslim Brotherhood to change the U.S. from the inside. These three themes are all meticulously documented and footnoted in the book, all from open-source records like newspapers and websites and government documents that are available to everyone. For me to gather that data and present it in book form is now suddenly regarded as “hate speech.”

The one silver lining is that the book is still available at Barnes and Noble, and BarnesAndNoble.com. So if any of you still haven’t ordered a copy and want to find out what the technocrats at Amazon think is so dangerous for you to know, skip on over to Barnes and Noble and pick up a copy while you still can. The research I present in this book is just as relevant today as when it was first published in 2017, and all of the trends explored in the book have only gotten worse since the advent of the Biden administration.

The great author and historian Robert Spencer wrote a very insightful article about this book banning.

Here’s some of what Robert Spencer had to say:

And that’s why their banning of Stealth Invasion is so dangerous. Amazon has just banned a book that calls for sane immigration controls, as opposed to the Biden regime’s border free-for-all. Now that this precedent has been established, what will be next? Will Amazon start banning books that call for lower taxes, smaller government, sound fiscal policies, and the like? Will books opposing the Left’s climate change and gender fantasies also be banned? (Oh, wait, that’s already happening, although Amazon reversed the ban on Abigail Shreier’s exposure of the transgender madness, Irreversible Damage, after an outcry.) When there is only one bookstore, it can limit your access to any point of view that it dislikes. We are perilously close to that situation in America now. Strike a blow for freedom: go to your local independent bookstore, if you’re lucky enough to live near one, and order a copy of Stealth Invasion. If you aren’t near one, order it from Barnes & Noble. Even if the immigration issue and the jihad threat are of no interest to you, your favorite book could be banned next. Trending: BREAKING: Trump to Be Indicted Wednesday, Will Be Asked to Surrender for Arraignment Next Week — According to Report

Stealth Invasion is still available at Barnes and Noble.

LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent independent and reader-supported, not beholden to any corporate advertisers or sponsors. You can support me in my research and writing projects by offering a small contribution. My physical address is P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or you can donate via credit card here.