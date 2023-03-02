Lawsuit Alleges New York Teacher ‘Forced’ 5th Grader to Become Transgender – Causing Suicidal Thoughts



New York Teacher Debra Rosenquist

A New York teacher forced a prepubescent girl to become transgender without her parents’ knowledge, causing the child to contemplate suicide.

A lawsuit filed against Brookhaven-Comsewogue School District alleges teacher Debra Rosenquist manipulated a 9-year-old female student at Terryville Road Elementary School into becoming transgender by calling her “Leo” and using male pronouns to address her during the 2021-2022 school year.

The teacher’s use of male pronouns confused the student and she became suicidal.

The parents were notified after the student drew a picture of a girl next to a caption that read “I want to kill myself.”

“Rosenquist pursued her own agenda outside the curriculum, which included persuading her 5th-grade students to try ‘being gay’ or being another gender even when they were not. To further her agenda, Rosenquist read and provided her students graphic books about gender and sexuality which were not on the curriculum,” the lawsuit said, according to Fox News.

