House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently called out California Democrats Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff as liars, pointing to their time on the House Intelligence Committee.

Conservatives had reasonable doubts about McCarthy as Speaker, but so far he has done a decent job delivering on his promises.

Swalwell and Schiff deserve to be called liars, because that’s exactly what they are.

From the Saramento Bee:

Kevin McCarthy: Adam Schiff ‘lied to the American public’ and ‘should never become Senator’ House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Republican delegates gathered in Sacramento on Saturday that Rep. Adam Schiff “should never” be elected Senator in California. McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, speaking to the California Republican Party Spring 2023 Organizing Convention, used his time at the podium to call out prominent California Democrats like 2024 Senate candidate Schiff, D-Burbank, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Dublin, and Gov. Gavin Newsom. He accused Schiff and Swalwell of lying “time and time again” during their tenure on the House Intelligence Committee, which oversees the FBI, the CIA, and other national security agencies. McCarthy did not explain Saturday what Schiff allegedly lied about. In the past he has accused Schiff of lying when he claimed he did not know the whistleblower who had first-hand knowledge that Trump tried to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. “When a whistleblower came forward, [Schiff] said he did not know the individual even though his staff had met with him and set it up,” McCarthy told reporters in January.

Jerry Wilson of RedState added this:

It is simultaneously refreshing and exciting that McCarthy would be so blunt in his comments. It is also a mite puzzling. Given how much of modern politics is constantly pointing toward the next election, looking for any pull-quote usable to bolster one’s standing among the faithful, not providing same is standard operational procedure. McCarthy’s comments are blue-meat fodder for Schiff’s Senatorial campaign. They also are usable by Swalwell. Despite the laughable failure of his 2020 presidential campaign, Swalwell clearly has his eye on higher office, most likely the governorship whenever Newsom tires of the job.

Conservatives have been waiting for years to hear people like Adam Schiff and Swalwell called out for their lies.

Congratulations to McCarthy for doing it.