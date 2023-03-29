Karine Jean-Pierre Won’t Say if Joe Biden Supports Mandatory Gun Confiscation (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday wouldn’t say if Joe Biden supports mandatory semi-automatic firearm confiscation.

Joe Biden this week attacked the Second Amendment after a transgender terrorist murdered 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville.

“I’m a Second Amendment guy…everybody thinks somehow the Second Amendment is absolute! You’re not allowed to go out and own an automatic weapon. You’re not allowed to own a machine gun. You’re not allowed to own a flamethrower!” Biden said on Tuesday during a stop in Durham, North Carolina.

Everything Biden said is false.

BIDEN: "I'm a Second Amendment guy…everybody thinks somehow the Second Amendment is absolute! You're not allowed to go out and own an automatic weapon. You're not allowed to own a machine gun. You're not allowed to own a flamethrower!" pic.twitter.com/RQYkexJZHr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 28, 2023

Biden also renewed his calls for Congress to ban so-called ‘assault weapons.’

A reporter on Wednesday asked Karine Jean-Pierre if Joe Biden supports confiscation of firearms.

Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer the question and immediately repeated Democrat talking points.

WATCH: