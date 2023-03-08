Karine Jean-Pierre Laughs When Reporter Asks Why the Public Hasn’t Seen Joe Biden in Days (VIDEO)

80-year-old Joe Biden has been hiding from the public for days.
Biden’s public schedule has been empty for the last two days – nothing for Tuesday or Wednesday.
A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre what the hell Joe Biden has been doing the last two days.
“This is the second day in a row where the president hasn’t had any public events on his schedule. What’s he up to?” a reporter asked KJP.
Karine Jean-Pierre laughed and said Biden, who has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation, is “always working.”
No serious person believes this.
According to Biden’s public schedule, he started his day at 10:15 am with a ‘daily briefing’ and went back into hiding.
Imagine the headlines if Trump disappeared for two days and only had a ‘presidential briefing’ at 10:15 am.
Karine Jean-Pierre: Biden may not have had a single public event on his schedule for the past two days, but he's "always working" pic.twitter.com/Lh6CwwUoqM
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2023