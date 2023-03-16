Karine Jean-Pierre Can’t Even Answer Basic Question on Banking (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre couldn’t even answer a basic question on banking when asked if Biden supports or opposes further bank consolidation.

Both Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank shut down after they were unable to produce enough cash for depositors.

The Biden Regime bailed out the depositors and covered deposits over the $250,000 FDIC insured threshold.

A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday if Joe Biden supports further bank consolidation in the US.

The Biden Regime won’t say who will get a bailout and who won’t.

The US government is picking and choosing the winners and losers and many are worried about bank consolidation.

If the smaller regional banks fail, only the big banks will be left.

Karine Jean-Pierre punted the question to the “relevant banking regulators” before incoherently rambling about Joe Biden.

WATCH: