Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug Emhoff: “There’s Too Much Toxicity — Masculine Toxicity — Out There” (VIDEO)

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff sat down for a one-on-one interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart this week to discuss his marriage to Kamala Harris.

Doug Emhoff condemned “toxic masculinity” during his interview with the effeminate news anchor.

“Can we just talk about masculinity for a moment,” Capehart said. “Has being Second Gentleman changed your own view of perceived gender roles of what it means to be a man?”

Emhoff said there’s just too much “toxic masculinity” out there.

“There’s too much of toxicity, it masculine toxicity out there and there we’ve kind of confused what it means to be a man what it means to be masculine.”

Pathetic.

VIDEO: