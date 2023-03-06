Kamala Harris: Conservatives Are “Bad” (Video)

Kamala Harris spoke at a so-called ‘climate crisis’ discussion in the Denver, Colorado suburb of Arvada on Monday where she said that conservatives are “bad.”
Video posted by the RNC, “KAMALA HARRIS: “I went home one day and I said, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’ because I thought we were supposed to conserve! Ha ha ha! I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can! Ha ha ha.”
KAMALA HARRIS: “I went home one day and I said, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’ because I thought we were supposed to conserve! Ha ha ha! I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can! Ha ha ha.” pic.twitter.com/O4Wfg0hrBv
Longer version cued to set-up question (Nice salute, BTW.)
Kamala Harris, born in Oakland in 1964, claims she was a very political child. She also allegedly told her mother when she was kept in a stroller she wanted “fweedom!” (The story was ripped off from MLK.)
Kamala Harris was a bad senator, a bad presidential candidate, and yet she is going to be #POTUS, says @JesseKellyDC.
Watch the @jimmyfallon interview that sparked the "fweedom" controversy.
"There is nothing authentic about her…" pic.twitter.com/OKbjGwi0Jf
