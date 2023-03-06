Kamala Harris: Conservatives Are “Bad” (Video)

Kamala Harris spoke at a so-called ‘climate crisis’ discussion in the Denver, Colorado suburb of Arvada on Monday where she said that conservatives are “bad.”

Video posted by the RNC, “KAMALA HARRIS: “I went home one day and I said, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’ because I thought we were supposed to conserve! Ha ha ha! I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can! Ha ha ha.”

Longer version cued to set-up question (Nice salute, BTW.)

Kamala Harris, born in Oakland in 1964, claims she was a very political child. She also allegedly told her mother when she was kept in a stroller she wanted “fweedom!” (The story was ripped off from MLK.)

