Justin Bieber Cancels 2023 Tour Dates Because of Persistent Face Paralysis Issue

Canadian singer Justin Bieber canceled his “Justice World Tour” on Wednesday because of his ongoing facial paralysis issue.

Justin Bieber shocked his fans last June when he revealed he had been experiencing facial paralysis due to a rare virus.

The 29-year-old said he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears, according to Mayo Clinic. It can cause painful shingles rash, facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.” KTLA reported.

Bieber canceled some of his North American shows last June following his facial paralysis scare.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move,” Bieber said in a video posted to Instagram.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he said. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously my body’s telling me I got to slow down.”

Last year Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, was hospitalized with ‘stroke-like symptoms.’

The 26-year-old model was hospitalized in Palm Springs, California last March where doctors found a blood clot in her brain.

Hailey Bieber described how she experienced facial paralysis while she was having breakfast with her husband before being rushed to the hospital.