JUST IN: Presidential Candidate Who’s Never Held a Political Office Beats Out Nikki Haley and Mike Pence For Third Place In CPAC Straw Poll

by

100 Percent Fed Up reports – This afternoon, CPAC attendees voted for the person they would choose to be the next Republican Presidential candidate if the election were held today.

Perry Johnson, billionaire businessman and Republican candidate for President of the United States

President Donald Trump got a whopping 62% of the vote from the CPAC attendees. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who did not attend the conservative gathering, got 20% of the vote. But it was the relatively unknown billionaire businessman from Michigan, Perry Johnson, whose never held a political office, stunned the pundits when he took third place in the poll ahead of the former S. Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Here’s a closeup of the top vote-getters, which shows Perry Johnson taking 5% of the votes and former S. Carolina Governor Nikki Haley coming in fourth place with only 3% of the vote. :

Johnson tweeted about his incredible third-place victory, where he was a “WRITE IN” candidate who beat out a crowd of well-known Republican candidates, including former VP Mike Pence and the current, popular Republican governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin.

I spoke with some of Johnson’s campaign staff who said the billionaire politician spent the past two days “working the crowds” and “speaking with as many CPAC guests as possible” about his plan to put America back on track, with an eye on reducing the deficit and stopping inflation.

Perry Johnson told the CPAC crowd that he’s “probably too conservative” for them, adding that he is “pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-family, pro-freedom and anti-China!”

Watch:

The successful billionaire businessman recently released a new book, “Two Cents to Save America,” which outlines a comprehensive plan to save the American economy. Johnson’s book is available on Amazon.

In case you missed it, Johnson ran an impressive “Quality Guru” ad during the Super Bowl promoting his bid for the next GOP presidential candidate:

“Quality guru” and successful billionaire businessman Perry Johnson, who resides in Michigan, was a frontrunner in the 2022 GOP primary race for MI governor until he was disqualified after it was discovered that his required nominating petition contained fraudulent signatures. Johnson, one of the top two candidates in the race, was one of five Republicans whose nominating petitions had fraudulent signatures.

Unfortunately, his campaign strategist John Yob, who’s been in the business for decades, hired a felon with a previous record of obtaining fake signatures for candidates to gather signatures for Johnson’s campaign. John Yob is currently serving as Perry Johnson’s presidential campaign strategist.

BREAKING BOMBSHELL: Whistleblower Explains How MI Petition Ringleader Allegedly Gathered Fraudulent Ballot Signatures For 5 GOP Gubernatorial Candidates…He Also Worked For 3 Dem Congressional Candidates

Michigan’s dirty Democrat SOS Jocelyn Benson’s Bureau of Elections, headed by Jonathan Brater, knew about the fraudulent signatures for quite some time but waited until it was too late for the campaign to gather replacement signatures before informing the campaigns of the issue.

